Pompeo says he’ll announce 2024 intentions in the spring

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said he will make an announcement on his potential 2024 White House aspirations in the spring.

Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that he and his family are still “thinking our way through this” and “trying to figure it out.”

“We have to get this right for America,” he said. “It’s not about the Pompeos. This is about getting this right for the country. We got to make sure we do that, and I’m confident that the country will get it right come 2024.”

Pompeo is among a list of potential Republican presidential primary candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikky Haley and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Former President Trump was the first to announce his 2024 candidacy last month despite many of his endorsed candidates losing races across the board in the November midterm elections.

Pompeo was head of the CIA until he was appointed secretary of State by Trump in 2018, a position he remained in until the former president left office in 2021.

Pompeo has criticized Trump in the wake of the November election losses, saying the GOP is “tired of losing” and the Republican Party is in need of a leader who does not claim “victimhood” in a reference to Trump’s fixation with his 2020 loss.